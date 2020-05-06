Bruce Willis reunites with wife Emma amid lockdown

Hollywood star Bruce Willis' family is finally all together, after his wife Emma Heming Willis and their daughters moved in with his former wife Demi Moore. The 65-year-old actor has been spending the last four weeks separated from Emma and their two girls, Mabel and Evelyn, due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Bruce has been staying with first wife Demi, their daughters Scout, Rumer and Tallulah Willis, as well as Tallulah's boyfriend Dillon Buss. Bruce and Emma were in touch over Instagram till now, reports mirror.co.uk. The family reunion happened just ahead of Evelyn's sixth birthday on Tuesday.

Emma has shared several pictures of the ranch in Sun Valley, Idaho, where Bruce and Demi raised their now-adult daughters while they were still married. Emma even filmed Bruce pushing Evelyn on a swing.

