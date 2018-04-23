BSNL officer sexually harasses woman on Dehradun-bound bus, arrested

The accused was beaten up passengers after the woman accused him of sexually harassing her

Representational Picture

In a horrifying incident, an officer of government telecom company, BSNL, was alleged to have sexually harassed a woman on a Dehradun-bound bus, following which he was arrestedin Muzaffarnagar, police said on Sunday.

The man is a BSNL officer based in Noida and was arrested last evening. He was beaten up passengers after the woman accused him of sexually harassing her, Circle Officer (CO) Rajiv Kumar Singh said. The woman is an engineer with a private firm.

The CO said the incident took place on a bus going to Dehradun from Delhi. The man was arrested after passengers handed him over to the police in an area under the Mansurpur police station, he said. The matter is being investigated, police said.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS

