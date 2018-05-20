Bucket List co-stars Madhuri and Renuka dance to Hum Aapke Hai Koun song!

Bucket list, which marks Madhuri Dixit's debut in Marathi filmdom, is scheduled to release on May 25



Madhuri Dixit

Actresses Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane, who will be seen together in Marathi film Bucket List after a gap of over two decades, recreated the memories of the song "Lo chali main" of 1994's Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!. Bucket List will also mark Madhuri's Marathi debut.

In an impromptu act, Madhuri and Renuka stared dancing to the epic song while on the sets of Bucket List when the music of "Lo chali main" played.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is presenting "Bucket List", took to Twitter to share the video on Sunday. "This just brought the hugest smile to my face! 'Hum Aapke Hai Kon...!' is a sunshine film," he wrote.

Madhuri retweeted the video with the caption: "When work is fun! Things we do to keep everyone motivated on the sets of 'Bucket List' after a long night schedule. And some bonds never grow old!". Bucket list is scheduled to release on May 25.

