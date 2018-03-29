Businessman held for touching air hostess inappropriately

Confirming the incident, an Air Vistara spokesperson said, "We have reported the matter to the police and other relevant authorities. An FIR has been registered and the investigation is on."



Representational Image

A 62-year-old Pune businessman has been arrested on a complaint of sexual harassment lodged against him by a cabin crewmember of the Air Vistara, Lucknow-Delhi flight on March 24, the police said on Wednesday.

Confirming the incident, an Air Vistara spokesperson said, "We have reported the matter to the police and other relevant authorities. An FIR has been registered and the investigation is on."

Air Vistara does not tolerate abusive or unruly behaviour by passengers that puts safety of its staff and customers at risk or compromises their dignity, the spokesperson added. The Delhi police arrested accused Rajeev Vasant Dani from the airport itself after the complaint was lodged. The police said the incident happened when the passenger was de-boarding the aircraft. The airhostess told the police that she had been touched "inappropriately" when he was getting down.

