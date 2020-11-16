Butchered body of 6-year-old girl found with organs missing, 2 neighbours held

In a ghastly incident, the butchered body of a six-year-old girl was found in an Uttar Pradesh village in Kanpur on Sunday. Several vital organs of the child were missing pointing fingers at possible occult practice. Police fear animal attack.

According to reports, the girl had gone out of her home in Bhadras village on Saturday night to buy some firecrackers. When she did not return till late in the night, her family started looking for her.

Her body was found in the bushes near a Kali temple on Sunday.

The girl's father, Karan Sankhawar, alleged that his daughter had been killed for some occult practices. Both her lungs are missing.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the girl.

"The government will provide financial assistance of Rs five lakh to the family. The guilty will be punished by getting the matter heard in a fast track court," said the Chief Minister's office.

The Chief Minister further ordered that the accused persons should be booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Kanpur Preetinder Singh said that two youths, Ankul and Virendra, had been arrested in connection with the crime.

Both are neighbours of the minor girl and had lured her away with a promise of a packet of chips. "They have confessed to the crime and we will ensure strict punishment for them," the DIG said.

A heavy deployment of forces has been made the village keeping in mind outrage over the killing.

