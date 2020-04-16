Cameron Diaz: Motherhood is 'the best, best, best part of my life'

Actress Cameron Diaz feels parenthood is the best thing that has ever happened to her. In an interaction with Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power, Cameron, who welcomed daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden, spoke about how her life has changed after becoming a mother, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I love being a mother. It's the best, best, best part of my life. "I'm so grateful and so happy and it's the best thing ever and I'm so lucky to do it with Benj and we're having the best time. I'm thrilled. I can't believe it," the actress said. Cameron also shared how she is dealing with life under quarantine.

"I've kinda been living a quarantine life anyhow because I have a three-month-old, three-and-a-half-month. So my life has been completely quiet and still for the last few months. But I was able to have my friends over all the time. And now I just don't see anybody. But it's nice, and I love a bubble and being in the womb of my home with my husband and cooking.But at the same time it's crazy that you can't go out to the world right now," she said.

