Cameron Diaz opens up on why she quit acting

Former actress Cameron Diaz feels peaceful after retiring from films. On Gwyneth Paltrow's series, In goop Health: The Sessions, Diaz opened up on her decision to quit films, reports cnn.com.

"I just decided that I wanted different things out of my life. I had gone so hard for so long, working, making films and it's such a grind. I didn't really make any space for my personal life," Diaz said.

"A peace. I got a peace in my soul. I finally was taking care of myself," she answered when she was asked about the changes she witnessed in her life post quitting films. Diaz married musician Benji Madden in 2015. The couple have a daughter, Raddix, born in January 2020.

