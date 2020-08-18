Camila Cabello off to the UK for Cinderella shoot

Makers of the Camila Cabello-starrer Cinderella have decided to resume shooting the film amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Director Kay Cannon will resume filming outside London, with some low-level shooting commencing this week as the "production felt safe and organised enough to move ahead", a deadline.com report said.

Shooting is expected to continue through the month of September. Reportedly, the movie's shoot was stopped in March owing to the pandemic, causing the delay in the release date.

The movie will feature Cabello as Cinderella, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert. It is a musical comedy that reimagines the traditional "Cinderella" story.

