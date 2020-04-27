Can Virat Kohli break Sachin Tendulkar's 100 tons record? Brett Lee thinks so

Sachin Tendulkar shares a light moment with teammate Virat Kohli during a training session on the first day of a three day camp at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai on November 9, 2012. Pic/ AFP

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are undoubtedly the finest batsmen Indian cricket has ever produced. Virat Kohli is also closing in on Sachin's ODI record of most centuries. The most discussed topic which has been a debate is will Virat Kohli every overtake Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries? Well, this former Australian pacer thinks it is possible.

On a special two-part episode of Star Sports' show Cricket Connected that airs on April 25th, 2020, former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee has hinted that Team India captain Virat Kohli could surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 100 centuries.

Brett Lee spoke about Virat Kohli’s chances of passing Sachin Tendulkar’s 100 centuries, "We are talking about phenomenal numbers here. Give it another 7-8 years of cricket and the way he is going currently, Kohli can definitely knock it off easily. However, it comes down to three things. One thing that I would like to eliminate is his talent as a batsman. He definitely got that, so we eliminate that.

Picture Courtesy/ Brett Lee's Instagram

Brett Lee continued, "The second will be his fitness. Kohli has surely had that, because for me it’s all about fitness. Last would be the mental strength and the capacity to get through the hard games and being away from home. I believe he has all these three-components to go past Sachin, but again we are talking about Sachin and how can somebody go past God. So, we just have to wait and watch."

Brett Lee also took to Instagram to wish his former on-field rival-turned-friend Sachin Tendulkar as the latter celebrated his 47th birthday on April 24, 2020. Take a look at Brett's post below.

