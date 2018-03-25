Candid chat with This Is Us actress Alexandra Hetherington Breckenridge

Alexandra Hetherington Breckenridge talks about her show This Is Us in a candid interview



Alexandra Hetherington Breckenridge

Alexandra Hetherington Breckenridge is an American actress and photographer. In 2017 Breckenridge appeared in the recurring role of Sophie, Kate's childhood friend and Kevin's ex-wife, on the first season of NBC drama series This Is Us; she was promoted to the full-time cast for the series'; the second season.

Breckenridge currently stars as Sophie, Kevin Pearson 's ex-wife. When they were kids, Sophie was also the best friend of Kevin's sister, Kate. At the end of season one, Kevin made a pitch to Sophie, asking her to take him back. She did, but he's had to move back to Los Angeles to work on a movie while she has remained in New York.

After accepting the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series with the rest of her castmates, the 35-year- old actress -- who plays Kevin's love interest Sophie -- went home to be with her 6-week- old daughter Billie. She admitted in an interview with that she thought she'd put her job in jeopardy after she got pregnant.

Breckenridge had actually tested with Mandy for the role of Rebecca for the pilot. And on seeing Mandy in the audition room she knew Mandy would be the one to nail the character and though that maybe she should audition for another role instead. And later, she was cast as Sophie.

Do you have contact with the actress that plays you?

Alexandra: I mean, I don't--we don't, like talk on the phone or text or anything. But I've met the youngest version of Sophie, and I haven't met the teen version. We just don't work on the same days.

But there's no, like, "I'm going to do this. I'm going to do this"?

Alexandra: No, you know what- no. That would be more interesting. I'll make sure to make that happen. I'll talk to the writers about that.

This is a show that is all about getting to the emotional truth of things.

Yeah.

And acknowledging emotional realities that some other TV shows might not.

Alexandra: Yeah.

Your storyline takes place, a lot of the time, in the show business world, which isn't known for its, you know, portrayals of emotional reality.

Alexandra: Yeah.

Do you find that it's a fresh take on sort of the portraying Hollywood and the portraying the entertainment industry?

Alexandra: Right.

Do you think it kind of goes- is it more true to life than other things you've seen?

Alexandra: I think it is in terms of Kevin's storyline and what he's going through as an actor. I think it's pretty- pretty true to life. I mean, I don't- he's obviously started a new pill addiction in the last couple episodes. Which I know happens- that happens across the United States and the world. So, that's not particularly, you know, just a Hollywood thing to happen. But, yeah, in

terms of just sort of the rise and fall of, you know, having fame one second and then not having anything the next, struggling to find yourself in the midst of it, can be kind of overwhelming and--yeah. So, I think in the direction that it's been going, I think it's very true to- true to life.

Of course, Kevin could be received as more shallow

Alexandra: Sure.

Especially in relationships. Why so -- what do you think that your relationship, you know, brings to his character? And also, if we're going to know more about you, you know, your character?

Alexandra: Yeah. I think that- I think that Kevin wants to keep it on the surface, purposefully. I don't think that Kevin's character wants to feel too much, and he's actually been sort of saying that in the last few episodes. But Kevin and Sophie have known each other, obviously, throughout their childhood. And they've grown up together. And, you know, I think it was sort of love at first sight for both of them, which is really sweet. And I didn't experience that. I had to go through multiple boyfriends before I found the right one. I think that, because they've known each other for so long, Sophie really knows Kevin for Kevin. And she sees through any defenses that he might put up and, you know, the sort of shallowness that he puts as a front because he doesn't want any- to really let anyone in. Sophie, you know, she knows all of those things about Kevin. She loves him. You know, so it doesn't really matter to her. Obviously. But we'll see where that- where that takes them, obviously. Because it looks like he's starting to go down the path where he might have to confront some of that.

Being a working actress yourself, do you feel like you need that person that's not in show business and that knows you? Not from that...

Alexandra: Right. So, as like a significant other?

Or just a friend. Like, do you need, like, people that are outside of

Alexandra: To sort of be balanced?

Yeah.

Alexandra: I think, yeah. I think that, you know, I've lived in California for twenty-three years- I moved here when I was eleven, and I started acting and working when I was fifteen years old. So, most of the people that I know are, you know, in the industry in some aspect. And it does get to be a little bit old. Not that I don't respect my peers- I do. And I-I--Obviously, most of my

friends are actors or producers or writers or what-have- you... But it's definitely nice to just have a conversation that doesn't involved the industry. At all. You know? My husband and I actually got a house in Georgia because we wanted to just not have any of it around us and sort of have a place where we could have children that would just be- just normal. You know? So, yeah.

But my husband, he's a musician. He plays guitar. So, he's somewhat in the industry, but he's not an actor and so he's a little less self-involved than I am, which is important.

How does that work in terms of being here? I mean, you spend a lot of time here, and then you go back to Georgia?

Alexandra: Yeah. We've been -- Well, I was pregnant all of last year, and I got pregnant again--

Congratulations!

Alexandra: Thank you. That was sort of- not a planned thing.

So, a lot of sitting down at tables this season then for you?

Alexandra: Yeah. Behind counters... The last episode they actually digitally removed the baby. Yeah- I didn't get to see that part because I actually turned the TV on a little bit after that. There was a scene earlier when she's trying on dresses, and they just- it's just gone. They just took it out. It's really fascinating what they can do.

But, yeah. So, last year I spent most of my time in Georgia, in our house. And we've got such an incredible community and neighbors. And, you know, I have a friend that's an anesthesiologist who lives down the street and another friend who's a drug rep, and, like, you know, they just don't do what I do. Which is nice, so... When we hang out we don't- we don't have to talk about that...

But, yeah. When we're here we're here to- you know, I'm here filming and my husband used to play guitar to Katy Perry, so he just quit his job to stay home with our kids because he would've been on tour for- I don't even know how long.

And we know from the show that doesn't go well.

Alexandra: From- oh! To be on tour. Yeah, yeah. Or just to be gone. Yeah, long distance relationships are not- not awesome, always. But some people are really good at making them work. I don't have to do that now. So, that's good.

What was it like joining a show- you know, in season one there was kind of... already in the swing of it?

Alexandra: I think anytime you join a show, sort of, mid-show--Like, if it's been- if they've been filming for a while or you come in later in the first season or the second season, they've already kind of established the relationships, the actors and the crew and the producers and everyone.

So, it's always a little bit hard to kind of poke your way in there. But everyone's so nice and lovely and hysterical. So, that's fun to be around and easy--It's just easy to work with everyone. It's an easy working environment.

When did you find out you were joining the show? Was--How deep into the season was the show? Were you watching it?

Alexandra: I had not watched it, yet. I had just had my son. I was--He was about three months old. And, so, I was a little bit busy with him. I wasn't watching a whole lot of TV. Actually, I was watching- I was re-watching the entire series of Lost at the time. For some reason. But I, no, I can't remember what show--

That show has a lot in common with this.

Alexandra: Lost?

Yeah.

Alexandra: It does?

Mysteries being revealed in each episode. Flashbacks. Timelines.

Alexandra: Ok... I think we're reaching, but ok. Yes. True, true. There are some... There's not as much, like, weird...

Yeah, there's not some...

Alexandra: Monsters... and things. Yeah. No polar bears. No black smoke. I don't remember what episode they were airing at the time, but I knew the show was doing really well, and I had friends that had watched it and they loved it. I had actually tested with Mandy for the role of Rebecca. For the pilot. And it was me and her and another girl. I remember seeing her in the audition room and just being, "Oh my God. Just give it to Mandy." She's completely perfect for this part, like that's... I'll go, and maybe I'll come back later. And I did!

So, I knew the show, and I knew the producers. I was very excited that there was another role. So, I put myself on tape at my house in Georgia. And I, you know, which is great because you can light yourself and do it thirty times or more if you need to. And they hired me. Off of my tape. Which was great.

So, it kind of wasn't quite the phenomenon that we know it to be when you did that self tape? Like, This is Us, was it airing by that point, I mean?

Alexandra: It had been airing, and I think it was- yeah, it was it was doing really well. Obviously. I mean, I was sort of in my cocoon in Georgia with my newborn not really knowing what was going on in the world of acting because I had sort of taken some time off. And then when I got on the phone with my managers, and they told me how well the show was doing I was like,

"Oh, great! Such nice people." So, yeah. I think it kind of was already, sort of, at the point where it is now. I don't know. Maybe it's a little bit bigger now than it was in the middle of... But I think they had aired like ten episodes. Or something.

How much more of the previous relationship are we going to see?

Alexandra: The previous relationship... Oh before they broke up?

Yeah.

Alexandra: I don't know. I'm waiting to find out. I'm as in the dark as you are. They- they. I think they, you know, they're constantly writing and coming up with new directions to take the show in. So, you know, there have been storylines that have been pitched and thrown around, but I don't really know what's sticking.

We've been talking about fan encounters and how people come up to them with their stories. Have you had any experience...

Alexandra: I haven't. I haven't had that. And I think that that's awesome and fascinating and sort of a testament to how this show is affecting people emotionally and how people are connecting to the characters and the storylines. I'm so happy to be able to work on a show that touches people. You know? Because the last job I had was The Walking Dead. Which also-touched people in a different way. Although, on that show, I did actually- I had more women come up to me because they had been victims of domestic abuse. And, so, they had spoken to me about how I was inspiring them. Which was... which was great. And actually, would... I don't know what I'm saying.

What is it that you think is connecting with people? That is landing and touching people?

Alexandra: I feel like the storylines are so relatable, and the characters are relatable. And, you know... All of the actors are such lovely people, and they play lovely people, that that really comes across on screen. I mean, you know, I remember when I first started watching the show after I had gotten the part, and I would get weepy every episode I watched.... And even storylines that you have no experience with in real life just are touching. They just are. You know? The storyline, specifically, this season that I find the most moving is the adoption with Beth and Randall. And the very talented Deja, she's--It's really moving. I mean, you think that Beth isn't going to be supportive of this because of how she's reacting to his, you know, sort of over zealously, "I really want- I have to make this happen," and then she sort of takes it in another direction that is actually far more profound- taking in an older child that might have a lot of issues. And the child does have a lot of issues, and it's just... It's really moving to see

people, you know, give up part of themselves just to help someone. You know? I have no experience with adoption, but I find it really moving.

Do you find yourself, sort of, guessing or hoping that the story- that your story- that the character's story will go a certain way? Do you ever think about what's...

Alexandra: Yeah. Definitely. I would love to find out more about what exactly happened before Sophie and Kevin broke up and where the strain in their relationship was taking place. I mean, I, obviously, there's the obvious reason that he ended up cheating on her. But, you know, that long distance tension that they had, that they're clearly having again this season, I'd like to know if it's mirroring itself in anyway now as it did in the past, or... I'd also like to see, you know, when they got married. How did they actually get engaged? And, you know... Yeah, so, there's definitely more to their story that I'd like to- to see in the scripts.

Is it weird or different that, normally when you play a role, the backstory is- you can sort of figure out the backstory yourself because it will never be revealed. But now you know there is one, somewhere. And so, when you think of something then you could be proven wrong or

Alexandra: I know. Well, that- that happens a lot with television. You don't get that as much in a movie because it's just sort of there. But in TV, yeah, you can end up in season three and all of a sudden they say, "Oh, this happened to you." And you've never been playing that part of your character. And then suddenly- "Oh! Really? Ok... Ok." So, you kind of have to roll with wherever the story goes.

So, they'll sometimes tell you what's ahead, but they won't tell you what's back? What's previous?

Alexandra: Yeah because they haven't figured it all out themselves. You know, we're still waiting to find out--They don't know. So they can't--I've tried to pull information, and actually some of the information that I had received in the beginning when I first got the part has changed. So, you know. I don't know.

But, you must- it must be comforting for an actor to know that even if you break up with him again that you probably can come back. Or even if you die because the dad has died, and he's still in the show.

Alexandra: Yeah, it's better than getting eaten by zombies and knowing that you're just done. You're like, "Oh, I got eaten. Oh, well."

How do you feel about playing this character as opposed to Rebecca- that you also, you know, went for? Do you think it was meant to be? And in a sense, you may be offering something to this character that you couldn't have offered maybe to Rebecca?

Alexandra: Yes, I do. I mean, I think that- personally, I think that had I gotten the role of Rebecca that would've been a bad choice because I think that- I honestly do think that Mandy is absolutely perfect for it. And I think that I'm perfect for the part that I'm playing. Based on the imaginary ideas that I have of Sophie, that may or may not be true. Based on where the script

goes. But I think that, you know, Justin and I play so well off of each other... I mean, he's just a fantastic actor, and he's extremely giving and kind to work with. We can pick up on each other's energy really easily and sort of bounce off of each other. So, you know... You don't always find that when you just get hired to be someone's significant other you might have absolutely no chemistry with them. And that... sucks. But, luckily, we have chemistry. So...

Why is that, do you think, that Mandy is perfect for Rebecca?

Alexandra: I just think that she has all of the, you know--She has all of the lovely qualities of her character. I mean, she's thoughtful and she's kind, but she's strong and she's... you know. I don't know- I just- she's perfect for it. I see her as Rebecca, you know? And her and Milo look so great together.

Sophie really inexplicably finds Kevin funny

Alexandra: I know.

Which I

Alexandra: And he's not always that funny, yeah.

But it's- you really do see that. Is it, I mean, because the show is sort of all about how we are the people we are because of the things we've been through earlier, and our families, and obviously they've been part of each other's lives for so long. I mean, is she kind of a huge part of his self-image, in a way? Because he's always had her reflecting him back at him?

Alexandra: Maybe. Yeah. I like that. That's really sweet. Yeah, I mean, I think that Kevin finds... You know, Sophie finds him charming and endearing and funny. And that boosts Kevin's self esteem constantly because he loves her so much and, I think, looks up to her and adores her. And so that, you know, kind of always gives him the boost that he needs. But I think that's true

in relationships, that you find your significant other funny when other people don't. Or at least I hope you do because that's really important. I mean, I think my husband's hysterical. He cracks me up constantly.

Is the- the strong, emotional content of the show- is it taxing?

Alexandra: Taxing... Well, I haven't actually--I haven't had any... I haven't, personally, had very many emotionally taxing scenes. I've had a few. And, yeah. It certainly can be. I think, for any actor, when you're having to dig into your emotions and... As humans, we don't want to feel sad. We don't want to bring up painful memories. We don't want to, you know, we're not charging in to feel awful. So, as an actor, that's what you're doing. You're going head first into all those nasty areas that you don't want to be in in life normally. So, I mean, if I have a day where I'm doing a scene that's, you know, breaking my heart I come home exhausted. Yeah. For sure. Some people might be better with it than I am. I don't know. Some people might leave set and just be totally fine, but I find it to be pretty exhausting, yeah. I am getting kicked right now like you would not believe. I think she also has the hiccups. She has the hiccups. And she's kicking me. She's like, "I'm done being in here. Thanks, but no thanks."

I was wondering, you were on The Walking Dead, and did you think that the world resembles

The Walking Dead? Like This is Us is kind of, you know, the anecdote to... because you know--

We're living the apocalypse

Alexandra: What? Wait, you guys get it. I- I'm confused.

Cause we're living in the apocalypse now, we need shows like This is Us.

Alexandra: Oh, we're living in the apocalypse now. Gosh, I hope we're not. Jeez. Oh, it's depressing. Yes, we do need shows like This is Us. I would prefer to watch This is Us than Walking Dead in the current state of things. Because I want to be made- I want to feel something a little more uplifting than, you know, people constantly dying and being eaten by zombies. But that's just me. Some people like to watch things like The Walking Dead because it's- that's worse, right? Than what's happening.

At least we're not dealing with that.

Alexandra: Yeah. At least I'm not having to fight for my life every day. Well... we might be. Not directly.

