Can't play fetch. Now?

Gone are the days when an easy WeTransfer link arrived in your mailbox and you could share everything from images to videos and audio files. While never being exclusive, the service had become our first recall for anything to do with file sharing. It was earlier this month that the Department of Telecommunications banned the use of the file-sharing service following their alleged non-cooperation with Delhi Police. This order came after one that initially banned a few pages on the platform. While some service providers have still not acted on the ban and allow the use of it, those who used it frequently have started trying out suitable alternatives. Check out alternatives suggested by these professionals to share files.

Debjyoti Saha, animation filmmaker

We transer has been quite handy with its easy interface but it being banned doesn't mean that work has to stop. The limit of 2 GB was always a problem but the easy access it allowed made it almost like the Google search of file transfer. Everybody had heard about it. I've used Filemail for files above 2 GB but it has now become chargeable after the first seven transfers. SendTransfer is another option I've tried and it allows files between 2 GB until 5 GB to be shared easily. What I will miss, however, is the great content and artistes you could check out on their [WeTransfer] page while the files were being uploaded.

Chirodeep Chaudhuri, photographer

One had got very used to WeTransfer. When the news broke, I wasn't sure if it was true, because it seemed so absurd. It was sheer convenience.The saving grace was that it happened during the lockdown so there wasn't so much work [that would get hampered]. However, there was that moment when I had to send a file that was more than 2GB and I felt stuck. I put up a Facebook post asking for recommendations. Eventually, I tried SendTransfer. I sent stuff through it. I normally don't use Google Drive or attach files directly with a mail. It chokes people's inboxes and it is good mailing etiquette to use a file transfer option. I haven't tried other alternatives yet, but I've saved them for a rainy day.

Tirthankay Ray, sound engineer

I've used WeTransfer extensively but for smaller files. My Internet provider hasn't blocked it yet but most others seem to have. Starting this January, it had an OTP system even though the software was free all along. Work has to happen anyway, so we have to use other options. I've used Google Drive and iCloud when required. As for website-based data sending services, I've tried Dropbox and Firefox. I also tried YouSendIt which is quite popular for those sending video files since it allows larger file sizes for transfer. I transfer sound files so Dropbox works fine.

File sharing alternatives

. SendTransfer (for files up to 10 GB)

Log on to www.sendtransfer.com

. Dropbox (for files up to 100 GB)

Log on to www.dropbox.com

. YouSentIt (for files up to 100 MB free)

Log on to Play store

. Filemail (for files up to 100 GB with seven-day free trial)

Log on to www.filemail.com

