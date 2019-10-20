Capt Raghu Raman shares a page from his career journey at the PUTalks Stage

According to recent studies, most of the graduating students face difficulties in deciding the perfect career path upon completing their degree programs, resulting in the pursuit of mismatched careers. As a way of providing students with a solution to this ever haunting youth dilemma, city-based Parul University, took the initiative of inviting to the University campus, Captain Raghu Raman, a unique personality who has led an inspiring career journey, filled with the search for knowledge, the pursuit of passion and the service to the Nation. During another edition of PUTalks, the renowned speaker inspired the hearts of PU students and faculties, in his talk session running under the topic '7 things I wish I knew when I was your age'. This talk served the purpose of shaping the mindsets of the students, by guiding their career prospects, to achieve the much-needed balance between self-service and national service.

Mr Raghu Raman, an author of the book 'Everyman's War', a distinguished speaker, with two decades of service in the Indian Army, two more decades in the corporate world as the founding CEO of NATGRID, with an added experience working with two of India's topmost Industries,Mahindra and Reliance respectively. He is also a United Nations Peacekeeper, whose unmatched services have landed him the esteemed role of leadership instructor at the prestigious School of Armoured Warfare. With such a dynamic career profile, having Mr. Raman, was the perfect way of motivating the students towards a path of career certainty, by displaying an exemplary character who has shown a striking balance between the self and the society. Upon appearing on various esteemed speaking platforms such as TedTalks and JoshTalks, Capt Raghu Raman, this time around made his first appearance on the PUTalks platform, to share a page of his life journey with the future career aspirants of Parul University.

"These are the seven things I wish I knew when I was your age, the first thing is that no matter what happens in life everything will eventually work out, secondly you need to learn in both a horizontal and a vertical way, third of all, you need to take good care of yourself, not just physically but also mentally, and forth one of the best ways to take care of yourself is by taking care of other people around you. Fifth you need to learn to be innovative and creative, the future is open only for the people who are able to think outside the box, sixth it is the incorporated efforts of every Indian which makes the nation great and finally to be in national service you do not need to be wearing some kind of a uniform, you need to learn to do national service on a daily basis," said Mr Raman while concluding his PUTalk address. The talk did not only fill the students with immense inspiration, but it was also successful in giving them a sense of purpose to effectively pursue their careers in the coming future.

The University's Armed Forces Motivational Cell, was responsible for facilitating this edition of PUTalks, as part of its founding mission of developing within the students of PU, a heart of National service, and the words of Captain Raghu Raman were of great significance towards this agenda. "With the growing scope of students placements in Parul University, having such renowned personalities coming to the University campus to guide the students towards establishing the perfect balance in their career lives and a sense of discipline in their personal lives is something that is of great significance. This way our students will gain the necessary confidence to know the career they wish to pursue while they are still studying," said the Parul University's Vice President Dr. Parul Patel.

