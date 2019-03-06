Captain Marvel reviews: Here's what the critics are saying

hollywood

Brie Larson-starrer Captain Marvel had a special screening and the film seems to have got mostly glowing reviews. The Marvel Studios' superhero flick releases worldwide on March 8

Captain Marvel

There's been a lot of talk surrounding Marvel Studios' latest offering, Captain Marvel, since the time it was announced. The 'Room' actress was roped in to play the Captain with superhuman strength, speed, endurance and stamina. Looks like Brie Larson did well, as is evident from what critics around the world are saying.

We've got a few reactions and opinions after the special screening of Captain Marvel and it's nothing but praise for the actress and the movie. Take a look:

Variety wrote: "In Captain Marvel, Brie Larson radiates an ability that too many comic-book heroes never get the chance to show: the superpower of expression. She plays a Kree warrior, known as Vers (pronounced verse), who has been trained in the familiar comic-book-movie art of kicking cosmic butt (she specializes in leaping and flying martial-arts moves and the ability to deliver high-energy photon blasts). Yet what you can't help but notice, apart from the slithery bravura of her combat skills, is the feeling she brings to the fight."

Time Magazine wrote: "Larson, a perceptive, low-key actor, carries the whole affair capably; she smiles just the right amount, which is not a lot. But she's best in the quieter scenes—particularly those with Lynch—the ones where her mighty superhero fists aren't radiating screaming blue streaks, the ones where she's watching and listening to the performers around her, her face registering all kinds of emotional shifts."

New York Times wrote: "The protagonist's costume will become a character in its own right. That protagonist — a tough and charming woman, in this case, determined to fight gender clichés at least to a draw — will be ready for a career of franchise clock-punching, along with the rest of us. You will stay through the very last credits in the hope of collecting every last Easter egg, and you'll shuffle out of the theater feeling both satisfied and empty."

The Guardian wrote: "Larson has the natural body language of a superhero: that mixture of innocence and insouciance, that continuous clear-eyed idealism and indignation combined with unreflective battle-readiness, all the things that give MCU films their addictive quality."

Rolling Stone wrote: "A riot-grrrl power pulses through every frame, not to mention humor, heart and the thrill that comes from watching a genuine game-changer. Wonder Woman, the 2017 epic from DC Comics, may have thrown the first punch for comic-book-movie equality among the sexes. But Captain Marvel should have its detractors on the ropes. Everything in its DNA, from representation (in front of and behind the screen) to its notions of empowerment, radiates our moment right now."

Also read: Brie Larson reveals she trained for nine months to master Captain Marvel face

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates