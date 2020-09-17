Cardi B ends marriage with husband Offset

Musician Cardi B has officially ended her marriage with husband Offset after three years. According to the court documents, the rapper filed to divorce the Migos member on Tuesday. The divorce comes only days after the WAP singer shared a cryptic message on Instagram which read, "Her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time."

As per reports, the rapper is seeking primary physical as well as legal custody of Kulture who is the only daughter that the couple has.

It is reported that Cardi has also requested child support from the Rick Fair Drip rapper but the amount is unclear.

Though Cardi wants Offset to cover her legal fees, there is no indication yet if she is also seeking spousal support from him. The Please me musician has also asked for "an equitable division of all marital assets." Cardi B had tied the knot with Offset in 2017.

