Carlos Brathwaite wants Test cricket protected after T20I win

Carlos Brathwaite

West Indies captain Carlos Brathwaite has told cricket bosses to keep on innovating — but also to fight to protect the Test-match format. Brathwaite led the West Indies to a 72-run victory over the World XI at Lord's in the Hurricane Relief Twenty20 Challenge on Thursday night. While Samuel Badree's early double-wicket maiden set the West Indies en route to a convincing win, Nasser Hussain was commentating from within the field of play as the action unfolded. Brathwaite hailed cricket's continued attempts to innovate, but insisted the traditional Test format must remain central to the sport's future.

'Nasser wasn't a distraction'

"I didn't see him Nasser much, honestly," said Brathwaite. "For me it wasn't a massive distraction. But hopefully people enjoyed it and it will help draw more people into cricket."It may work, it may not, but we've tried something, and that's important."Let's see what we can do, because sometimes you never know what will be the new innovation that will catch on. Firstly I'd like to see the Test format stay as it is. I don't know whether that's financially viable, but I think the Test nations have to work to make that stay and be the case. But the game and the world is changing, and the sport has to grow with that. "At the same time though, the challenge of Test cricket remains the ultimate."

Evin Lewis on fire

Evin Lewis' 58 from 26 balls set the tone for the West Indies' 199-4, with Marlon Samuels contributing 43 and Denesh Ramdin 44 not out.

