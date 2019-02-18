Cat Cafe Studio to host Star Wars Quiz in Versova

Updated: Feb 18, 2019, 08:31 IST | Chetan Nayak

The Feline Foundation, an NGO founded by Cat Cafe Studio, has some good news for Star Wars fans. It is hosting a Star Wars Quiz Night that gives you and your buddies a chance to win prizes

The Feline Foundation, an NGO founded by Cat Cafe Studio, has some good news for Star Wars fans. It is hosting a Star Wars Quiz Night that gives you and your buddies a chance to win prizes.

You can flaunt your cosplaying skills and meet like-minded people. "It's an evening full of mystery in a galaxy far, far away. Better yet, it's also a fundraiser to support our efforts to provide medical treatment for stray cats in need," said an organiser. Additionally, all participants leave with assured gift coupons. Register now, and may the force be with you.

ON February 23, 6 pm to 8 pm
AT Cat Café Studio, Versova, Andheri West 
LOG ON TO catcafestudio.com
COST Rs 199

