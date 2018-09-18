Catch Virender Sehwag, Shahid Afridi live on UC Browser!

cricket

UC Browser, a mobile browser from UCWeb, Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group, will host live streamed chats with legendary cricketers Virender Sehwag and Shahid Afridi during the highly-anticipated Asia Cup 2018 cricket encounter between arch rivals India and Pakistan on September 19 at 9:30 PM, and September 23 at 7:00 PM.

The two former great cricketers will indulge in conversations and discuss about the never-ending excitement everybody holds for the Indo-Pak cricket clash.

The arch rivalry between the two nations has always resulted in India-Pakistan cricket matches being the greatest sporting rivalries in the world. Virender Sehwag and Shahid Afridi, known as on-field enemies and off-field friends, will discuss and debate a host of topics in relevance with the game and share their personal match experiences with cricket fans on UC.

Cricket lovers can expect the two cricketers, known for their swashbuckling and aggressive performances during their playing days, to bring the same aggressive intent and passion on UC's online platform. Also, they will be enjoying imitating each other with high spirits, trying tongue twisters, speak in Punjabi and Pushto languages and recite some never heard dressing room secrets.

In the live chat experience, the former cricketers will claim to put their team up in every possible way. It is undoubted that Afridi will talk about India's defeat at the ICC Champions Trophy last year and how Kohli's absence can impact India's performance whereas Sehwag is expected to defend the honour of the Indian team. These remarkable comments will add more spice to this never ending debate and enthral fans with their expert opinions.

'We have always strived towards serving swift and smooth speed browsing with personalized content experience to our users. The India vs Pakistan clash is one of the biggest sporting rivalries in the game. Hosting a live chat during the India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash is an opportunity for us to celebrate with sports lovers and we believe to get long time fans and newcomers come together to cheer for their favourite teams on this unique platform,' said Damon Xi, General Manager of UCWeb India and Indonesia.

The upcoming India-Pakistan match has been generating avid interest and excitement amongst cricket lovers across the world. Through this interactive live session with Sehwag and Afridi, UC hopes to bring users closer to their favourite cricket stars.

'Legendary players Sehwag and Afridi will not only participate in the chat session but also launch their official channels on UC Browser, to get closer with millions of UC users. This is a way forward step to show our endeavour to provide rich content in every section based on users' choices,' added Xi.

UC is creating an opportunity for fans all around the world to participate and be a part of this interesting live chat session. Anybody can send in their queries to the experts using the various hashtags as follows '#SehwagMeetsAfridi #IndiaVsPakistan #AsiaCup'.

