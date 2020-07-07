Caught on camera: Burglars wearing PPE kits flee with 780 grams gold

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

With the lockdown getting extended due to a steep rise in the number of coronavirus cases, burglars are coming up with unique ideas to make a way out of the COVID-19 crisis. In an untoward incident in Maharashtra's Satara district, a group of burglars stole nearly 780 grams (70 tolas) gold jewellery from a shop.

CCTV footage of 2-day-old robbery shows burglars wearing PPE kits breaking into jewellery shop in Maharashtra's Satara district, fleeing with 780 gm gold: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 7, 2020

To avoid being caught after the heist, the burglars came wearing PPE kits. The robbery took place two days ago in the Phaltan area of the Satara district, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The entire incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed in the shop. As per the footage, the burglars entered the place by breaking the shop's wall. In the CCTV footage, the robbers were seen donning PPE kits along with face mask and hand-gloves as they went about stealing the jewellery.

In another case of robbery in Kolhapur, a person who came to buy a new ring in exchange for the old one fled with the diamond ring worth Rs 61,000. The Kolhapur police filed a case against an unknown person.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news