Updated: Aug 23, 2019, 09:23 IST | The Guide Team

Explore the historic town of Kalyan and its ancient monuments in a heritage walk

Kalyan is central to the history of Maharashtra. Close to the region lie two ancient monuments built by the Konkan Mauryas and one belonging to the Shilhara period. This Sunday, a trail by India Heritage Walks lets you discover its hidden areas and you’ll learn that it’s more than just a railway station.

ON August 25, 10.30 am to 12.30 pm
MEETING POINT Lonad Caves, Kalyan.
LOG ON TO indiaheritagewalks.org

FREE

