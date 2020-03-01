CD Gopinath: Don't call T20 format cricket

CD Gopinath, the former India batsman, who turns 90 today, does not want the word 'cricket' to be associated with the T20 form of the game. "This Twenty20 does not appeal to me. In fact, a few years ago I was at Lord's and I remember telling some people there, 'for God's sake, don't call it cricket; give it another name.' I understand that today this brings in money and I am not against that," Gopinath told mid-day from Chennai earlier this week.

Gopinath said he is fit and fine and 90. He stopped playing tennis regularly only two to three years ago because he didn't want to stretch things but continues to play bridge at a club everyday whether he is in Chennai or Coonoor.

He played eight Tests for India, making his debut against England in the Bombay Test of the 1951-52 series. In many ways, that game provided him the best moment of his career. He scored an unbeaten half century first up but he values his second innings effort of 42 sweeter. "We were facing defeat and I was able to play that innings to save the match. I was very pleased by the effort," said Gopinath of the drawn Test.

In 1968-69, he replaced Ghulam Ahmed as the South Zone selector on the national selection panel and became chief selector in 1972-73, ending his tenure in 1976-77. "I thoroughly enjoyed my stint as selector. I had some good colleagues. We may have made mistakes but the idea was always to select the best team," said Gopinath who also did television commentary for Doordarshan.

