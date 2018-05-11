CDR case: Crime Branch questions actress, Aackruti Nagpal, once again

The police have allegedly got new information in the case from her during the investigation. Earlier, the police had recorded statements of Ayesha Shroff and Udita Goswami



Aackruti Nagpal

The Thane Crime Branch who had called actor Arati/Aackruti Nagpal to record her statement once again, will soon file another FIR in the Call Detail Record (CDR) case. The police have allegedly got new information in the case from her during the investigation. Earlier, the police had recorded statements of Ayesha Shroff and Udita Goswami.

Nagpal had earlier alleged that lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, who was arrested by the Thane Crime Branch in the case, had procured her CDR to help her estranged husband. According to her statement, she and her husband, Anil Mistry, had filed for divorce. Anil, a former civic employee, is facing an ACB enquiry. Siddiqui, who represents him, allegedly helped him get her call details. The statement says that Siddiqui has procured a lot of information about her phone conversations while the divorce case was on.

Thane police sources claim that they are going to add another FIR in the CDR case after lodging a complaint by Nagpal who claimed that her husband had procured her CDR to sabotage their divorce case. Nagpal has worked in movies like Holiday, Khuddar, and several Telugu and Tamil films.

In the month of April, the Thane police had recorded the statements of Shroff as well as Goswami, who arrived with her husband, Mohit Suri. Investigations into the scam have thrown up names of several celebrities and politicians, who have been accused of getting illegal access to citizens' phone records to spy on them.

