Celebrate the legacy of Mickey Mouse with these five fun movies!

Children look up to him, adults adore him, and the world can never get enough of him – the one and only Mickey Mouse has been an iconic Disney heritage character who is loved by billions across the world for over 90 years. As he gets set to embark on another exciting journey with his friends Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto in The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, that released on November 18, here's a list of 5 most-loved Mickey Mouse movies that you can catch now!

Mickey Mouse Steamboat Willie

Mickey Mouse is a mischievous deckhand on a riverboat that is under the command of the tyrannical Captain Pete.

The Prince and the Pauper

Mickey Mouse stars in the retelling of the classic story, as Mickey, a poor peasant, and the Prince, son of the dying King.

Mickey Mouse in the Band Concert

Mickey is a frustrated bandleader who must deal with obnoxious peanut vendor, Donald Duck, who tries to persuade the band to play Turkey in the Straw.

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

An anthology of three short stories that feature heart-warming sequences and shed light on the true meaning of Christmas.

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

Based on Alexandre Dumas' novel, it features Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Goofy as the Three Musketeers who become pawns in Peg-leg Pete's sinister scheme.

Catch all these magical Mickey Mouse movies and much more on Disney+ Hotstar Premium!

