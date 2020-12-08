Chadwick Boseman, Gal Gadot, Kevin Bacon and Kevin Hart honoured at MTV Movie and TV Awards

The 2020 edition of MTV Movie & TV Awards saw Hollywood stars Chadwick Boseman, Gal Gadot, Kevin Bacon and Kevin Hart, among others, recognised, as the ceremony honoured the 'greatest of all time' icons.

The 90-minute special celebrated 'GOATs' across several categories, including Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your A** Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro, and Dynamic Duo.

The special paid tributes to some of pop culture's greatest and most memorable moments in movies and TV from the 1980s until now. Black Panther star Boseman, who died in August after a four year-long private battle with colon cancer, was named the Hero for the Ages, for his contribution to cinema and the world, off-screen.

The ceremony played the actor's inspiring address from the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, in which he accepted the Best Hero award. Boseman's Avengers: Endgame co-stars Robert Downey Jr and Don Cheadle presented the award posthumously to the late actor.

"Mr Boseman truly embodied what it meant to be a superhero. His impact as a ground-breaking leading man, [and] as an icon on screen, won't be quantified [by the] box office records he broke, but by the legions of fans that will celebrate him for many years to come. He was the most heroic when just being Chad," Iron Man star Downey Jr said.

Gadot, who won the She-Ro award, said playing the Amazonian warrior Diana Prince/Wonder Woman has been the "greatest joy of my life". "She means so much to me and I know how much she is loved," the actor, who is looking forward to the release of Wonder Woman 1984, said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever