Chadwick Boseman reveals why the idea of locking down Manhattan was compelling

21 Bridges which is all set to release to the Indian audiences on 22nd November 2019 stars Chadwick Boseman in the lead and is produced by The Russo Brothers. The movie follows a NYPD detective Andre Davis (Chadwick Boseman) who leads a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers. Davis' relentless pursuit also uncovers a massive conspiracy, and lines become blurred on whom he is pursuing – and who is after him. When the search intensifies, extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan, as Davis directs the authorities to close all 21 bridges to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island.

"The idea of locking down Manhattan for a manhunt was incredibly compelling and cinematic," says Chadwick Boseman, who portrays Davis and also serves as a producer on the film. "We haven't seen that before." Adds Boseman's producing partner, Logan Coles: "I could see the trailer when I first read the script and thought what a cool concept for an action movie – Cops shutting down an island to catch criminals. It's an edge of your seat ride."

Catch 21 Bridges in a cinema near you on 22nd November 2019

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates