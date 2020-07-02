Chairs not banned on Christopher Nolan's sets

Stories about what Christopher Nolan bans on his movie sets started doing the rounds on social media after a magazine published an interview with Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman.

Hathaway, who has worked with Nolan on The Dark Knight Rises (2012) and Interstellar (2014), praised the director for not allowing chairs on his set.

In her interview, the actor said Nolan's reasoning for not allowing chairs is "if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they're sitting, they're not working". "I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he's onto something with the chair thing," she added.

The story prompted several journalists and critics to criticise the "no chairs" rule, forcing the director's team to set the record straight.

"For the record, the only things banned from sets are cell phones [not always successfully] and smoking [very successfully]," Nolan's spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak of ID said in a statement. "The chairs Anne was referring to are the directors chairs clustered around the video monitor, allocated on the basis of hierarchy, not physical need. Chris chooses not to use his but has never banned chairs from the set. Cast and crew can sit wherever and whenever they need and frequently do," Novak added.

Nolan's next release is Tenet, an espionage epic starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia.

