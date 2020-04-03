Chalo chalo dinner time! Anushka Sharma reminds Virat Kohli during Instagram live chat with Kevin Pietersen

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was the latest player to engage in an Instagram live chat with former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on social media on April 2.

During their live chat, much to the surprise of Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli, the latter's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma popped up in the fan comments to give hubby Virat Kohli a heads up on dinner time. Anushka Sharma's comment simply said "Chalo Chalo dinner time."

Kevin Pietersen took to Instagram to share a screenshot of the comment posted by Anushka Sharma and wrote, "When the BOSS said time was up, time was up! @anushkasharma @virat.kohli. Hope you all enjoyed that? Just two dudes hanging out...."

Kevin Pietersen had previously announced about his live chat with Virat Kohli on Twitter. He wrote, "TOMORROW at 7pm IST, I’m chatting LIVE to my buddy @imVkohli on Instagram. This you won’t want to miss! He always teases me for getting me out!!!!

TOMORROW at 7pm IST, I’m chatting LIVE to my buddy @imVkohli on Instagram.



This you won’t want to miss!



He always teases me for getting me out!!!! ðÂÂ±ðÂÂ±ðÂÂ± pic.twitter.com/IeZmSK6v62 — Kevin PietersenðÂ¦Â (@KP24) April 1, 2020

Pietersen and Kohli spoke on numerous topics ranging from what they were doing during this lockdown period due to the coronavirus pandemic to their experiences of playing together for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.

Previously Kevin Pietersen had a live chat on Instagram with Pakistan cricketer Ahmad Shahzad, India opener Rohit Sharma, politician Shashi Tharoor, pacer Dale Steyn.

Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli touched base on various topics ranging from the lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic to their days playing together for Royal Challengers Bangalore during the IPL.

When asked by KP as to what he was up to, Virat Kohli also went on to reveal that he is busy spending time with Anushka Sharma at home and it was the longest time being together in one place.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates