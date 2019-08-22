Chandrayaan 2 clicks first image of moon

national

Take a look at the first Moon image captured by Chandrayaan 2

Chennai: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday released the first Moon image shot by Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft. According to the Indian space agency, the picture was taken at a height of about 2,650 km from the Moon surface on August 21, 2019.

In a photo that was released both on Twitter and Instagram, Isro wrote, "Take a look at the first Moon image captured by #Chandrayaan2 #VikramLander taken at a height of about 2,650 km from Lunar surface on August 21, 2019."

"Mare Orientale basin and Apollo craters are identified in the picture," ISRO said. The Mare Orientale is one of the most striking large scale lunar features. It is shaped like a target ring bull's-eye. The Mare Orientale is located on the Moon's extreme western edge and is difficult to see from an earth perspective. The Mare Orientale is only partially flooded by lava and is over 3 billion years old, about 600 miles (950 kilometres) across and was formed by the impact of an asteroid sized object.

