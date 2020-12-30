Channing Tatum roped in for The Lost City of D

Hollywood star Channing Tatum is in final negotiations to star opposite Sandra Bullock in The Lost City of D.

To be directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, the film casts Bullock as a reclusive romance novelist, and if the deal is sealed, then Tatum will star as a cover model.

The story revolves around the novelist who thinks nothing can be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with the model, but things take a different turn when a kidnapping attempt takes them both onto a jungle adventure, and they stumble upon a lost city.

The romantic action adventure is based on an idea by Seth Gordon, with an updated script from Dana Fox. Oren Uziel wrote the original story and is slated for a February release.

