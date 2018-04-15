Charlize Theron considering leaving US over racism

Charlize Theron says she has considered leaving the US for the sake of her adopted African-American children due to increased concerns over 'racism'



Charlize Theron

In an interview with Elle Magazine, Charlize Theron opened up about her concerns for the future of the USA, reports foxnews.com. "I don't even know how to talk about the last year under our new administration. But racism is much more alive and well than people thought," says Theron.

Theron said due to the current political and social climates in the country, she wants to ensure her African-American children, ages six and two, feel safe. "There are places in this country where, if I got a job, I wouldn't take it. I wouldn't travel with my kids to some parts of America, and that's really problematic," she said.

"There are a lot of times when I look at my kids and I'm like, if this continues, I might have to (leave America). Because the last thing I want is for my children to feel unsafe." Theron, 42, was born in South Africa and grew up during the country's apartheid era. "They're going to have to know that it's a different climate for them than it is for me, and how unfair that is," added the Oscar-winning actress.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever