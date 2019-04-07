Charlize Theron: I'm shockingly available

hollywood

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron has revealed that she is "shockingly available", but the actor said she needs a man to "step up" and ask her out. The 43-year-old Oscar winner opened up about her love life in an interview with Entertainment Tonight while promoting her film Long Shot with co-star Seth Rogen.

"I've been single for 10 years, it's not a long shot. Somebody just needs to grow a pair and step up. I'm shockingly available," Theron said. Rogen echoed her sentiments, saying, "She's out there!", to which Theron said, "I've made it very clear."

Theron previously dated actor Stuart Townsend and they split up in 2010. She was then in a relationship with actor Sean Penn and were engaged in 2014. But they separated in 2015.

