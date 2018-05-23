Charlize Theron to play Megyn Kelly in Fox News film

The untitled film focuses on women who worked at Fox News under its disgraced former chairman Roger Ailes



Charlize Theron

Hollywood star Charlize Theron is in talks to play Megyn Kelly in a new Fox News movie. The presently untitled project was written by "The Big Short" screenwriter Charles Rudolph and is being produced by Annapurna, the same production company currently filming a Dick Cheney biopic starring Christian Bale, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film focuses on women who worked at Fox News under its disgraced former chairman Roger Ailes, according to multiple reports. Kelly, a former lawyer worked at Fox News for 10 years and became a superstar at the network hosting the hit series "The Kelly Files".

In her memoir "Settle for More", Kelly detailed the sexual harassment she said she endured while working for Ailes. Ailes was accused of similar behaviour by numerous women at Fox News, which he flatly denied until his death in May 2017. Ailes resigned from Fox News in July 2016 and received USD 40 million in an exit agreement.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever