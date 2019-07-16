Charred body of 3-year-old kidnapped boy found near home

crime

The child's burnt body was found around 50 ft away from his home on Tuesday afternoon, Kolar police station's inspector Anil Bajpai said

Representational image

Bhopal: The charred body of a three-year-old boy, who was kidnapped in Bhopal on Sunday, has been found near his house, police stated on Tuesday. The deceased, son of local resident Vipin Meena, was kidnapped when he went out of his home to buy chocolates at Baragarh in Chichali area of Bhopal. The child's burnt body was found around 50 ft away from his home on Tuesday afternoon, Kolar police station's inspector Anil Bajpai informed.

"Right now, we have no clue about who committed the crime, but the investigation is on," he said. The child had taken Rs 10 from his grandfather to buy chocolates on Sunday and when he did not return home after an hour, his family panicked and approached the police. According to the locals, a four-wheeler was seen in the vicinity around the time when the child was abducted, a source said.

In another incident, police recovered bodies of two teenagers who apparently drowned in Mithagar creek near KC Engineering College in Kopri. Officials said that the deceased persons have been identified as Shubham Vinod Devkar (15) and Pravin Satyam Kanchari (15), residents of Subhash Nagar area. The members of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), police officials and fire brigade are present at the site. The dead bodies have been handed over to the police, officials said. The bodies were found a day after a missing case was registered at the Kopri police station by their families.

With inputs from PTI

