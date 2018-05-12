Check out Masala Library which offers 16-course meal in Mumbai

The new 16-course meal at Masala Library, when paired with lip-smacking wines, is the perfect way to lull yourself into that summer afternoon sleep



Naga pork

Let's start with a disclaimer: We are writing this review in deep slumber-mode. We have just eaten a 16-course meal at Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra with six tasting glasses of paired wine, which comes for an additional price of R1,750. So, whatever we say is coloured in the hues of the rich food and the tipsiness that comes when you have sipped on one wine too many. But, we'd be lying, if we said it wasn't worth it.



Mizo stew with black rice

We shall start from the very beginning. We decided to order one vegetarian (R2,500) and non-vegetarian (R2,700) version of this massive meal, because we are greedy like that. It all starts with five mini-snacks — our favourite was the farmer's stapes, which was basically half a tiny dal ka parantha with butter. We also loved the halwa puri puff, which reminded us of all the times we have rolled up halwa in the middle of a poori and stuffed our faces, during festivals. At this point, the chef told us that the aim of the 16-course meal was to make the diner travel the length and breadth of the country and try a bit of everything. These dishes are not the most popular, but definitely ones that need love and attention.



Dal dhokli. Pic/Datta Kumbhar

After the snacks, we were treated to mushroom chai, which was soup served like chai, but we aren't complaining because it was delicious. It's only after this that we finally got to the starters. We loved the corn kebab, the deconstructed prawn chettinad and the galouti kebab sheermal. All of these melt in the mouth and we have to say that the 16-course meal works well as the team at Masala Library has mastered the art of portion control. For the main course, we were served the mizo stew with black rice, which was warm and comforting. We found the dal dhokli a bit too sweet for our taste, though. But it was the tandoori paneer rings and the malwani curry paired with lachha parantha that really lulled us to sleep. By the time we tucked into the deconstructed jalebi with rasmalai and the bebinca, we were possibly in the middle of a dream. Just make sure that once you

are done, you are headed to a comfortable bed, and not work like us.

