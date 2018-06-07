Check out Virat Kohli's wax statue at Delhi's Madame Tussauds

Virat Kohli is the latest sporting celebrity after Lionel Messi, Kapil Dev and Usain Bolt, who made it to the India branch of the iconic wax statue museum



Virat Kohli's wax figure at Madame Tussauds Museum in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli's wax statue was unveiled at the Madame Tussauds museum in the capital yesterday. Kohli is the latest sporting celebrity after Lionel Messi, Kapil Dev and Usain Bolt, who made it to the India branch of the iconic wax statue museum.

"I sincerely appreciate the efforts and incredible work undergone in making my figure. Thanks to Madame Tussauds for choosing me for this lifetime experience. I am grateful to my fans for their love and support. This experience is going to be stored in the fond memories of my life...now waiting to see the fan reactions," Kohli said in a statement issued by Madame Tussauds. Kohli's figure was crafted from over 200 measurements and photographs taken during the siting session.

