Chelsea's Marcos Alonso in dock for violent conduct

The left wing-back appeared to stand on the back of Southampton striker Shane Long's leg during Saturday's game but the incident went unpunished by referee Mike Dean



Marcos Alonso

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association after an incident during the EPL match against Southampton.

The left wing-back appeared to stand on the back of Southampton striker Shane Long's leg during Saturday's game but the incident went unpunished by referee Mike Dean. However, the FA has since reviewed footage and sanctioned the Spaniard, who has until today to respond.

