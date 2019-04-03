IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings celebrates Suresh Raina and Priyanka's 4th wedding anniversary

Published: Apr 03, 2019, 17:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Suresh Raina got married to Priyanka Raina on April 3, 2015. The couple has been having a very happy married life ever since as they are often sharing pictures with each other on their Instagram.

Suresh Raina with daughter Gracia and wife Priyanka (Pic/ Chennai Super Kings Instagram)

Chennai Super Kings' Instagram handle posted a picture of Suresh Raina with his wife Priyanka Raina and daughter Gracia Raina on Suresh Raina and Priyanka's wedding anniversary today.

Chennai Super Kings captioned this picture as "Here's wishing a Super Anniversary to the Super Couple! To many more #yellove memories! #WhistlePodu"

 
 
 
Here's wishing a Super Anniversary to the Super Couple! To many more #yellove memories! #WhistlePodu ð¦ð

We all know Suresh Raina is an established cricketer who has played for India and Chennai Super Kings for a long time, but many of us don't know that his wife Priyanka Raina is also a very sought after business lady herself. Here are some unknown facts about Mrs Raina:

  • Suresh Raina married Priyanka Chaudhary in 2015, Priyanka Chaudhary is a an Indian software engineer, former banker and social worker.
  • Suresh Raina’s wife Priyanka Chaudhary has worked for companies like Wipro and Accenture.
  • At the time of her marriage to Suresh Raina, Priyanka Chaudhary was working as a senior software tester for ING in Bijlmer neighbourhood of Amsterdam, Netherlands.
  • On November 19, 2017, Priyanka Chaudhary delivered a TED speech on behalf of her foundation at an independent TED event organized by 'TEDxWhitefield' in Bangalore, Karnataka.
  • Priyanka Chaudhary has a radio talk show on RedFM titled 'The Priyanka Raina Show'.

