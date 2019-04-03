IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings celebrates Suresh Raina and Priyanka's 4th wedding anniversary

ipl-news

Suresh Raina got married to Priyanka Raina on April 3, 2015. The couple has been having a very happy married life ever since as they are often sharing pictures with each other on their Instagram.

Suresh Raina with daughter Gracia and wife Priyanka (Pic/ Chennai Super Kings Instagram)

Chennai Super Kings' Instagram handle posted a picture of Suresh Raina with his wife Priyanka Raina and daughter Gracia Raina on Suresh Raina and Priyanka's wedding anniversary today.

Chennai Super Kings captioned this picture as "Here's wishing a Super Anniversary to the Super Couple! To many more #yellove memories! #WhistlePodu"

We all know Suresh Raina is an established cricketer who has played for India and Chennai Super Kings for a long time, but many of us don't know that his wife Priyanka Raina is also a very sought after business lady herself. Here are some unknown facts about Mrs Raina:

Suresh Raina married Priyanka Chaudhary in 2015, Priyanka Chaudhary is a an Indian software engineer, former banker and social worker.

Suresh Raina’s wife Priyanka Chaudhary has worked for companies like Wipro and Accenture.

At the time of her marriage to Suresh Raina, Priyanka Chaudhary was working as a senior software tester for ING in Bijlmer neighbourhood of Amsterdam, Netherlands.

On November 19, 2017, Priyanka Chaudhary delivered a TED speech on behalf of her foundation at an independent TED event organized by 'TEDxWhitefield' in Bangalore, Karnataka.

Priyanka Chaudhary has a radio talk show on RedFM titled 'The Priyanka Raina Show'.

