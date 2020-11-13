Search

Chiranjeevi tests COVID-negative, says the earlier result was false

Updated: 13 November, 2020 13:05 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Popular Telugu actor and politician K. Chiranjeevi said he has tested Covid negative on Thursday as the earlier result was a false positive.

Chiranjeevi/picture courtesy: Chiranjeevi's Instagram account
Popular Telugu actor and politician K. Chiranjeevi said he has tested Covid negative on Thursday as the earlier result was a false positive. "A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative and that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit," said Chiranjeevi.

The Praja Rajyam party founder and former central minister thanked everyone for the love and concern showered for his wellbeing. "My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled!" said the megastar, who originally came from Mogalturu village near Narasapuram in West Godavari district.

The 65-year-old actor shared an image of his latest Covid test which declared SARS-Cov-2- RNA detection negative.

