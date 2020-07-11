Chris Evans, Lily James spotted together enjoying ice cream in London

American actor Chris Evans and Lily James were spotted together yet again this month, eating ice cream in a London park on Tuesday (local time). According to E!News, an eyewitness saw the 39-year-old Evans and James while they soaked up the sun and joked with each other while devouring the ice cream.



The 'Cinderella' star was seen wearing a grey sweater, pink T-shirt and dark jeans for the outing while Evans opted for a blue and white baseball tee and jeans. He also showed his Boston pride by wearing a Red Sox cap. In addition, both celebrities wore protective face coverings amid the global coronavirus pandemic. This wasn't the first time the stars had been spotted together this month. Evans and the 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' star were also photographed hanging out on July 4.



According to an eyewitness, the two spent some time at Mark's Club in Mayfair and then headed back to the Corinthia London hotel. While these sightings have sparked romance rumours, neither star has commented on the speculation. However, that hasn't stopped fans from shipping them together.



"If Chris Evans and Lily James are actually dating, then they are honestly the world's most attractive power couple and I want them to run the whole world pls," one fan tweeted.



Another fan added, "Princess Cinderella and her Prince Charming. #ChrisEvans #LilyJames."

