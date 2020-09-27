Chris Hemsworth all set to star with Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett in Spiderhead

Actors Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller, and Jurnee Smollett have been roped in to star in Netflix's upcoming film 'Spiderhead.' According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is an adaptation of the dystopian short story Escape from Spiderhead by George Saunders.

The plot of the film is set in the near future and it revolves around two young activists who live in a facility that is run by a visionary who performs experiments with drugs on inmates. The drug is known to alter the emotions fo the inmates.

The story originally appeared in The New Yorker in December 2010, and was later collected in Saunders' New York Times bestselling book, Tenth of December, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and will be helmed by 'Top Gun: Maverick' director Joseph Kosinski.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever