Chris Hemsworth calls traffic in India a 'beautiful chaos'

Chris Hemsworth was overwhelmed as he saw cars, auto-rickshaws and bikes criss-crossed causing a traffic jam in front of his car

Chris Hemsworth

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth was overwhelmed as he saw cars, auto-rickshaws and bikes criss-crossed causing a traffic jam in front of his car here. He described it as a "beautiful chaos".

Hemsworth, who famously plays Thor, is in India to shoot Netflix film Dhaka. A latest Instagram Story shared by him on Sunday night shows him panning the camera to the outside scene from the backseat of his car.

"Beautiful chaos," he wrote along with the first Story in which he is also heard imitating the cacophony of the horns by saying: "Beep beep."

In another video captioned "Traffic is flowing", he says, "It's a good system this one... Here we are in the intersection, and no one is really moving, except our car going on the wrong side of the road... What is happening? Oh, the tuk tuks are out... The horns are on."

Hemsworth flew into India last week. He started shooting for Dhaka on November 3, and shared some glimpses from on and off the sets with his Instagram followers. The actor is likely to also shoot in Mumbai for the film, which is reportedly an action film in which the actor plays a character that has to liberate a kidnapped Indian boy. Physically brave but an emotional coward, the man has to come to terms with his identity and sense of self.

