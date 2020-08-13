Chris Hemsworth gorges on chocolate cake in post-birthday Instagram post

A day after he celebrated his 37th birthday, actor Chris Hemsworth on Wednesday thanked his fans for their wishes with a picture of himself gorging on his birthday cake. The 'Extraction' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself eating his chocolate cake and said that his only wish for his birthday was to "eat a whole cake" by himself.

"Thanks for all the bday wishes! My only wish was to eat a whole cake to myself. I completed my wish. My kids weren't happy but who cares, they're only small and their punches felt like a soft massage," the 'Thor' actor wrote in the caption.

"Time flys when you're having fun and it's been a hell of a ride so far. Here's to many more, love you all," he added.

The 'Avengers' actor celebrated his birthday on Tuesday at home with his family.

