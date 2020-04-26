Chris Hemsworth recalls meeting Brad Pitt at premiere of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth shared the details on a very relatable first introduction. According to Fox News, the 36-year-old actor told People magazine about meeting actor Brad Pitt at the star's premiere for his 2019 film, 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood'.

As per the outlet, Hemsworth was a little starstruck by Pitt and that's when things got bit awkward. The 'Star Trek' actor shared: "He went to do a handshake and I went for the hug, he was fine with it," Hemsworth recalled, noting that he "didn't get attacked" by Pitt's "security team or anything."

Hemsworth said of the actor, "It was fantastic. He was as wonderful and pleasant as I'd hoped and imagined." In the Quentin Tarantino-directed film, Pitt co-starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and the film was sei in the final years of Hollywood's Golden age.

Although Hemsworth didn't appear in the movie, a lot of stars attended its Los Angeles premiere to be one of the first to view the movie, reported People magazine.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever