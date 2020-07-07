Chris Hemsworth to bulk up for Hulk Hogan biopic

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth has revealed that he'll have to undergo extreme physical transformation for the biopic of WWE great Hulk Hogan.

Famously known for his character Thor in Avengers, Hemsworth is set to play the wrestler in a movie that will be shown on Netflix.

The Aussie is fascinated and excited to play the iconic wrestler. "This movie is going to be a really fun project," Hemsworth was quoted as saying by British tabloid, The Sun.

"As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude," he explained.

"I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I'm really looking forward to doing," Hemsworth added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news