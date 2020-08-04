Chris Pratt says pregnant wife Katherine is 'ready to pop' in hiking photo post

American actor Chris Pratt commended his pregnant wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, for still keeping active while "ready to pop." According to Fox News, the 41-year-old actor went on a hike on Saturday with Schwarzenegger and joked about the possibility of her giving birth on the trail.

The 'Jurrasic World' star wrote "Ready to pop Still don't stop," along with the couple's photo on his Instagram Story, which was later shared by a fan account.

In the picture, 'The Gift of Forgiveness' author Katherine had her baby bump on full display in form-fitting work out gear.

Pratt continued: "Top of the mountain today. Kinda grateful it didn't go down on the trail tho [sic] to be real."

Fox News reported Schwarzenegger and the 'Avengers: Infinity War' star are expecting their first child together this year. Pratt also shares a son with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

