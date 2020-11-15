Chris Pratt will reprise Star-Lord role in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Marvel actor Chris Pratt is all set to reprise his 'Guardians of the Galaxy' role Star-Lord for the upcoming Chris Hemsworth's 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. According to Variety, the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' character is set to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's fourth 'Thor' film, joining a lineup that includes Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, and Christian Bale. The plot of the fourth installment of 'Thor' movie has been kept under the wrap by the creators.

Actor Vin Diesel who voices the plant-like alien Groot in the 'Guardians of Galaxy,' had earlier in March teased that the cosmic team would come together for 'Thor: Love and Thunder.' The production of 'Thor: Love and Thunder' will begin in January in Australia with Taika Waititi helming the film after piloting 'Thor: Ragnarok.'

According to Variety, the fourth 'Thor' film is set to release in February 2022.

