Christiano Ronaldo: I love Mohamed Salah, he's just like Lionel Messi

Ronaldo believes his former club will overcome Liverpool in a high-scoring encounter



Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo labelled Mohamed Salah "incredible", comparing the Liverpool star to Lionel Messi. Salah, 25, has starred this season with 44 goals in all competitions in his first campaign with the Premier League giants.

The Egypt international shapes as being crucial if Liverpool are to upset Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev tonight. Brazil great Ronaldo has been impressed by Salah, saying the forward was similar to Barcelona superstar Messi. "Salah, I love him. He is an incredible player with a tremendous quality," he told El Partidazo de COPE .

"He looks like Messi. I recently read him saying that I had been his inspiration and I was excited." Ronaldo believes his former club will overcome Liverpool in a high-scoring encounter. "My result is 3-2 for Madrid. If they win the final it will be an unprecedented event in their history. I am very optimistic. There were doubts during the year, but Real Madrid came together and have achieved something historic," he said.

15

No. of goals Ronaldo has scored; the highest in this season's Champions League

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever