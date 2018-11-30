CL: Paris St Germain suffered in 2-1 win over Liverpool, feels Neymar

football

Neymar

PSG had been waiting for such a performance from Neymar, and the Brazilian more than delivered in Wednesday's Champions League victory over Liverpool. The world's most expensive player scored what proved to be the winning goal as PSG beat last season's runners-up 2-1 to step back from the brink of an unthinkable group-stage exit.

His 14th goal of the season came at the end of a move he had initiated with his blinding pace. "For us it was all or nothing. We suffered quite a bit but we are relieved that we won, played well and showed the strength of our squad," Neymar said. "We need to celebrate that. After the game we were shouting, jumping around, dancing, so we are happy."

PSG could have been eliminated with a defeat, but are now above Liverpool in Group C and head to Red Star Belgrade in their final game in a fortnight with qualification for the Last 16 in their hands. It was a big night for Neymar, in PSG's most important game since the Last 16, second leg against Real Madrid last season.

Flat belonging to PSG's Eric burgled

Paris: While Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was in action for PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday, burglars robbed his house. The thieves escaped with loot worth 600,000 euros.

