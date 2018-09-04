Search

Class 11 student shot dead by unidentified miscreants outside school

Sep 04, 2018, 14:25 IST | PTI

The deceased was shot dead this morning outside National Inter College. The police have started a hunt to nab the absconding accused

A class 11 student was shot dead by unidentified miscreants outside his school in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district Tuesday, police said. The deceased was identified as Preyanshu, a resident of Dungar village in the district.

He was shot dead this morning outside National Inter College, Kandhla, Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari said, adding police rushed to the spot and started a hunt to nab the absconding accused. Meanwhile, security has been tightened and extra police force deployed in the area, Tiwari said.

