CoA brings councilors too under ineligibility ambit

The CoA also issued a clarification, making former cricketers employed with government or Public Sector Undertakings under sports quota eligible to contest in the forthcoming BCCI or state association election

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) yesterday clarified aspects about the 9+9 years disqualification and cooling-off period rule in Indian cricket administration. In the August 16 directions issued by the electoral officer, the disqualification and the cooling-off period rule was only limited to office-bearers.

However, yesterday the CoA made it clear that disqualification and cooling off rules will be applicable to "Officer Bearer or Councilor or member of Governing Council or any committee" in a state association, BCCI or IPL for a cumulative period of nine years or more.

It is also clarified that in the event of a "Councilor completing nine years before the expiry of his/her term, he/she shall cease to hold office on completing of nine years".

The BCCI elections are scheduled for October 22 while state elections have to be completed by September 14.

Meanwhile, the CoA, after taking legal advice, also issued a clarification, making former cricketers employed with government or Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) under sports quota eligible to contest in the forthcoming BCCI or state association election.

"Former players who are employed with the Railways, Central or State Government, Central or State Government Departments/undertakings, Nationalised Banks or Public Sector Undertakings particularly under 'sports' quota may be elected to and hold the post of an Office Bearer of the BCCI or a Member Association, Councilor in BCCI or a Member Association and member of any committee of the BCCI or a Member Association," the CoA clarification read.

However, individual or cricketers elected for government post would stand disqualified from holding any post in the BCCI, state association and the IPL till the time they are holding public office.

