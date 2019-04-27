CoA Meeting: Maldives cricket, new tourneys' prize money on agenda

cricket

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) are set for an exhaustive meeting today in New Delhi to discuss a host of issues. One of the items on the agenda is a proposal from Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to develop cricket in their country with the assistance of the BCCI.

Solih, a cricket enthusiast, was in Bangalore on Sunday to witness the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore where the team captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli presented him a jersey.

It will be interesting to see what decision the three-member committee, comprising chairman Vinod Rai, Diana Edulji and Lt General Ravi Thodge, will take on this considering the BCCI has previously played a key role in developing cricket in Afghanistan.

The CoA will also discuss the prize money for new domestic tournaments, especially the U-23 one-dayers, which were introduced this season. The nominations for this year's Arjuna award will also come up for discussion. Meanwhile, the alleged conflict of interest issue concerning legendary Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman will also be discussed.

In the Sourav Ganguly conflict of interest case, the CoA had directed BCCI CEO Rahul Johri to write to the BCCI ethics officer Justice DK Jain "to allow" Ganguly to continue in his dual role provided he makes "a full disclosure" of his interests.

